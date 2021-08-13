August 13, 2021 - 6:28pm
Owner temporarily closes Log Cabin over rodent concern
posted by Press Release in log cabin restaurant, indian falls, pembroke, news.
Press release:
The Genesee County Health Department is aware of concerns about rodents at the Indian Falls Log Cabin restaurant located in Corfu, NY.
Public Health Sanitarians conducted an inspection this morning, August 13th, 2021, and the owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant.
The facility will remain closed until further inspections are completed.
Comments