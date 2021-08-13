Local Matters

August 13, 2021 - 6:28pm

Owner temporarily closes Log Cabin over rodent concern

Press release:

The Genesee County Health Department is aware of concerns about rodents at the Indian Falls Log Cabin restaurant located in Corfu, NY. 

Public Health Sanitarians conducted an inspection this morning, August 13th, 2021, and the owner has voluntarily closed the restaurant.

The facility will remain closed until further inspections are completed. 

