Oxbo to offer tours Friday in Byron

Press Release

Oxbo is celebrating MFG Day! As a global manufacturer of specialty harvesting and controlled application equipment, Oxbo has three manufacturing facilities in the United States: Byron, NY; Clear Lake, WI; and Lynden, WA. Oxbo also manufactures equipment Roosendaal, Netherlands, Fakenham, United Kingdom and Bournezeau, France. Oxbo products are used in more than 40 countries globally.

Oxbo provides diverse manufacturing career opportunities and employs welders, fabricators, machinists, material handlers, and assemblers. Oxbo provides on-the-job training and the unique opportunity to serve several essential agricultural businesses.

“We are proud to manufacture agricultural equipment in our US factories and to provide career opportunities in our local communities,” said Joe Perzia, Oxbo’s Chief Operating Officer. “We support the goals of MFG Day and are excited to showcase what modern manufacturing looks like at our facilities.”

As part of MFG Day, Oxbo is hosting facility tours in Byron, New York and Lynden, Washington on October 7, 2022, between 9am and noon. Students, career applicants, and community members are invited to see the full process in two of Oxbo’s US factories to better understand the role manufacturing plays in agriculture and the local community. Schedule a tour by visiting the MFG Day website or get a feel for Oxbo’s business by watching our segment on the show "Manufacturing Marvels."