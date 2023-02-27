Pair accused of fleeing in stolen vehicle after being released from prior arrest

Press release:

At 2:41 PM, Batavia Police were dispatched to the intersection of Bank Street and North Street for the report of a stolen motor vehicle.

The vehicle was located on Ellicott Street near Liberty Street by a patrol. The patrol attempted to stop the vehicle, and the vehicle fled to West Main Street and continued westbound out of the city.

The stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Route 5 near Wortendyke Road when it avoided a set of tire deflation devices (spike strips) that were deployed by a deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office; however, the stolen vehicle continued.

The vehicle then started traveling in a southerly direction through the towns of Batavia, Alexander, Pembroke, and Darien.

Numerous attempts were made to deploy spike strips; however, the stolen vehicle was able to avoid them each time.

The vehicle entered the Village of Attica on Route 238, then turned into an apartment complex on Sokol Drive, where it struck a garbage dumpster, the driver then fled from the vehicle on foot. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. The passenger was apprehended in the vehicle.

The driver is identified as Evan J. Vanskiver, 31, of Brockport. The passenger is identified as Adam J. Montes, 38, of Hamlin. Both suspects were arrested previously in the day by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office following a larceny investigation in Elba and were released from the Genesee County Jail at approximately 2:15 PM due to NYS Bail Reform legislation.

Current Charges:

Evan J. Vanskiver

Criminal Mischief 3rd (Felony)

Grand Larceny 3rd (Felony)

Conspiracy

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Adam J. Montes

Grand Larceny 3rd (Felony)

Conspiracy

"Officers of the Batavia Police Department exercised appropriate care and caution during a dangerous situation, taking into account the road conditions as well as traffic conditions while attempting to catch a fleeing felon", stated Police Chief Shawn Heubusch, "Officers are highly trained to ensure that the risk of pursuing any individual or vehicle does not outweigh the risk to the community. They should be commended for bringing this situation to a safe conclusion."

The defendants are being held at the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment in Centralized Arraignment Court.

Officers of the City of Batavia Police Department were assisted by members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, the Genesee County 911 Center, the New York State Police, Corfu Police Department, Village of Attica Police Department, and Attica Ambulance service.