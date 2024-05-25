Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation names 2024 scholarship winners for June 4 event

Press Release:

Vito Gautieri

Submitted photo.

The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation 40th Scholarship Awards Dinner will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. The Foundation is excited to be able to celebrate their heritage together. It promises to be a wonderful evening of friendship, pride and of course, delicious Italian food being hosted at Batavia Downs. Tickets are $35.00 and may be purchased from Board members and Ben’s Appliance, East Main St. Rd. Batavia. The Foundation will also have tickets available to purchase for our Spring 50/50 Raffle which helps supports our Senior Scholarships.

The Foundation is pleased to dedicate the evening to one of our Foundation’s Founders, Vito Gautieri. Together, with the first board of directors worked diligently to create the Batavia chapter of the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation. Through many fundraisers the Paolo Busti Park alongside the Holland Land Office Museum was created. A monument engraved with the founding founders can be visited.

See also: Batavia businessman shares humble beginnings, dedication to local roots

Andrew David Strollo

Submitted photo

Andrew David Strollo

Andrew Strollo is a student at Le Roy High School and is the son of Jeff and Jessica Strollo. He will graduate this spring Summa Cumm Laude. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Deca, Knight Media, and the Scholastic Bowl.

Andrew will be majoring in finance at the University of Rochester and will be playing football for the Yellow Jackets. Playing football at the collegiate level has been a dream since childhood.

Andrew participated in football, indoor track, outdoor track, and baseball. He has volunteered as a Pier Counselor and aided students in learning the skills of bowling and basketball. He has volunteered in the community kitchen, youth football, Little League Knights Closet, and Genesee County Fair as well.

Andrew received the Citizen Award for assisting students with Special Needs, Earth Science, Above and Beyond, Knowledgeable Knight Award, and Mock Trail.

"Growing up in an Italian household comes with faith," Andrew stated.

A bible verse he lives by is Proverbs Chapter 16 Verse 3 – “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and he will establish your plan.”

Andrew believes the values he has acquired in his 17 years will continue to guide him through College and adulthood. This will be the driving force in all that he does when raising a family, to keep memories and this beautiful Italian culture present and thriving.

Julia Clark

Submitted photo

Julia Clark

Julia Clark is a graduating Senior at Batavia Senior High School and is the daughter of Paul and Patricia Clark. She plans to attend Mercyhurst University, with a double major in Business and Intelligence studies. Julia will also be playing softball for Mercyhurst.

A member of the National Honor Society, student government, National Art Honor Society, Key Club, Lend Crew, Genesee Youth Lead, and a hostess in the Mr. Batavia Challenge.

Julia has been awarded the Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglas Award from the University of Rochester. She has also received Scholastic Scholarship Awards for all four years of High School, Athletic Awards in softball, basketball, flag football, travel baseball, and the Chic-fil-a Player of the Week for Flag football.

Community service is a big part of Julia’s life. She serves at the Soup Kitchen at Ascension Parish, Youth softball camp, the concession stand for football, and Genesee Youth Lead.

Julia states, "Growing up Italian American, one often acquires a rich tapestry of values that are deeply woven into the cultural fabric!"

She believes the family serves as the cornerstone of life. She expresses that the Italian American work ethics are often coupled with a zest for life embodies the Italian concept of “La Dolce Vita.”