Parent company announces remodel of Flying J, $10K donation to Pembroke Central Schools

Press release:

The Flying J travel center in Pembroke, New York, is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests and prepare for the future of travel. Additionally, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to Pembroke Central School District as part of its commitment to giving back.

As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, the Flying J travel center located at 8484 Allegheny Road features:

Refreshed and expanded restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience

Enhanced food offerings

Expanded beverage coolers

New team member breakroom

Updated public laundry facilities

“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Pembroke community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guests’ feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel center locations and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons.