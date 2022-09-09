Local Matters

September 9, 2022 - 6:03pm

Park Road reopened to southbound traffic

posted by Press Release in news, Park Road, batavia.

Press Release

To all motorists, businesses, and property owners along Park Road in the Town of Batavia:
The portion of Park Road from Richmond Avenue South to the intersection of Lewiston Road/ NY63 will
be reopened to southbound traffic only.

Motorists approaching Park Road from Lewiston Road/ NY 63 are asked to continue to follow the detour along Veterans Memorial Drive to Park Road. This will occur on or about 5 p.m. Friday. This pattern will remain for the next few weeks while work continues to finish the project.

