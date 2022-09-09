Park Road reopened to southbound traffic

Press Release

To all motorists, businesses, and property owners along Park Road in the Town of Batavia:

The portion of Park Road from Richmond Avenue South to the intersection of Lewiston Road/ NY63 will

be reopened to southbound traffic only.

Motorists approaching Park Road from Lewiston Road/ NY 63 are asked to continue to follow the detour along Veterans Memorial Drive to Park Road. This will occur on or about 5 p.m. Friday. This pattern will remain for the next few weeks while work continues to finish the project.