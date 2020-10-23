Pastor Marty Macdonald endorses Sheriff Sheron for reelection

Submitted photo and press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. receives endorsement for reelection from Pastor Marty Macdonald.

"I am truly honored and blessed to have received an endorsement from Pastor Marty Macdonald," Sheron said.

Dear Sheriff Sheron,

As Pastor of The City Church and St. Anthony's in Batavia, it is with great pleasure that I endorse you for reelection as Sheriff of Genesee County, NY.

As a lifelong resident of Genesee County, Bill Sheron's name has been synonymous with integrity, devotion, and great honor. Bill has proven his leadership in every sphere that he has dealt with. I am more than confident that he is the right person to be our Genesee County Sheriff.

As a member of Genesee County's Criminal Justice Advisory Council, I have observed Bill's devotion to his county and the people of it, as well as showing high regard to those who serve with him keeping our county safe.

As a Genesee County resident, I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to endorse Bill Sheron.

With gratitude,

Pastor Marty Macdonald

Batavia, NY 14020