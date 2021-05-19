PathStone Section 8 wait list for Genesee County is open

Press release:

PathStone is accepting applications for the Genesee County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Applications are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in our lobby at 30 Jefferson Square (Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union building) in Batavia. Please use the side entrance that faces toward the mall.

All applicants will need to have complete names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers for everyone that would be in the household. Income and asset information is also required. There is no minimum income, but there are maximum income limits based on the household composition.