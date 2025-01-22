Pavilion Central School Alumni Hall of Fame seeking nominees for the 10th annual ceremony

Press Release:

The Pavilion Alumni Hall of Fame Committee invites the community to participate in nominating outstanding PCS graduates who have distinguished themselves through significant achievements in their careers, contributions to their communities, or personal accomplishments.

These remarkable individuals will be considered for induction into the Annual Hall of Fame, a prestigious honor decided by the PCS Alumni Hall of Fame Selection Committee. This committee is a voluntary group made up of alumni, current and retired faculty, community members, and district administrators.

Since its inception in 2014, the PCS Hall of Fame has celebrated more than two dozen exceptional alumni whose stories inspire current and future Pavilion students to reach for excellence.

“The Hall of Fame Assembly is a unique opportunity for our students to witness the diverse possibilities that life after PCS offers,” says Pavilion Superintendent Mary Kate Hoffman. “What I find especially meaningful about the ceremony is that students hear from alumni from all walks of life—people who have made remarkable contributions to both their fields and their communities. Many of our speakers were not necessarily top academic achievers in school, yet they went on to do great things. This reinforces the idea that success is not solely determined by grades.”

Ken Weaver, Deputy Director with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and a 2018 inductee, reflects on the honor of joining the Hall of Fame: “Being inducted was a tremendous privilege. What made it particularly meaningful was the chance to connect with students and talk about their aspirations. One of the most rewarding moments for me was when a student expressed gratitude for my speech. Knowing that my words resonated with them and possibly inspired them is a powerful reminder of how shared experiences can impact future generations.”

Several inductees, such as Diane Davis Torcello, President of WNY Tompkins Community Bank, have continued to support the Hall of Fame by joining the Selection Committee to recognize even more inspiring graduates.

“I joined the Hall of Fame Committee because I believe in its mission,” says Torcello. “Honoring leaders from diverse professions is vital in sending the message to PCS students that they can achieve anything if they put in the effort. Attending a small school is not a limitation—it’s an advantage.”

Nominations are currently being accepted online at www.PCSHallofFame.com, and printed applications can be found at the following Pavilion locations: Kemp-Rudgers Service Station, Pavilion Public Library, The Lost Sock, Jazzy Creations, Blessings Café, Dorothy B. Bunce Elementary School, and the Pavilion Junior/Senior High School main office.

All nominations must be submitted by March 1. The PCS Alumni Hall of Fame Assembly will take place on May 30, 2025, at the Pavilion Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.