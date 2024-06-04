Pavilion Central Schools sponsors inaugural community 5K

Press release:

While gophers may not be well known for their running ability, Pavilion Central School’s Gopher 5K Fun Run/Walk – named for the school’s mascot – asked its students, staff, and residents to do just that. Competitive racers, walkers, and families participated in the school’s first annual event, held on Saturday.

Divisional winners all took home awards, and a special prize was given to the “most spirited family” decked out in purple and gold, the school’s colors. “Excellus (the company behind the school’s health care plan) gave us promotional items for each family participating,” said Ashley Tallman, District Wellness Committee Coordinator and Health/Physical Education Department Chair.

This event fits in well with her department’s goals: “We really are just trying to get people to be more active and use our community resources in (the 5K), especially our Walking Trail,” said Tallman. “We just completed it with a grant from the New York State Department of Transportation through BOCES, and basically, we were able to utilize some of that funding to clear parts of our path and buy equipment like bicycles, lumber for bridges, map consoles, etc.”

The Walking Trail, partially funded by the state’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Initiative, is about 2.2 miles. “Our actual 5k course is modified from the Walking Trail a little, as it needs to be the correct distance for a 5k, " said Tallman. The trail spotlights some of PCS’s educational programs, such as the Outdoor Classroom, and fits the district’s goal to promote physical fitness for its students, families, and the Pavilion community. The physical education department hopes to increase the use of the trail through a new curriculum, cross-country meets, and more community events..

The 5K began at 10 AM, and more than 100 people registered, including 30 competitive runners and 80 who signed up to walk with their families. “We’re hoping to grow it every year,” Tallman said.

Proceeds from the school’s first annual event benefited the Wellness Committee and Walking Trail maintenance in addition to covering event costs.