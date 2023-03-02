Pavilion dairy manufacturing plant to be 'idled' end of March, 13 people to find new jobs

Press Release:

After an extensive review of the operations and business plan, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) announced today it will be idling its Pavilion, N.Y., manufacturing plant. The plant is operated under WNY Enterprises, a joint venture between DFA and Craigs Station Ventures.

“Business decisions that impact people’s lives are never easy,” says Martin Bates, president, DFA Ingredient Solutions. “The employees at this facility have done an excellent job producing high-quality dairy ingredients. We will continue to explore alternative uses for the facility that will generate acceptable financial returns to all stakeholders and provide a beneficial market for our farmer-owners’ milk.”

The plant, where 13 people are currently employed, will idle production on March 31, 2023. DFA will assist employees to help them through this transition, including extending employment opportunities at nearby facilities and offering separation and outplacement support.