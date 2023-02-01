Local Matters

February 1, 2023 - 6:44pm

Pavilion GOP seeking candidates for office

posted by Press Release in Pavilion, news, Elections.

Press release:

The Town of Pavilion Republican Committee is seeking Candidates that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:

  • County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)
  • Town Supervisor
  • Town Justice (2)
  • Town Highway Superintendent
  • Town Board – (2)
  • Town Clerk

All the above offices are four-year terms.

Those interested, please send a letter of intent and resume by Feb 15, 2023, to: James Thater - 9786 Lake St. Pavilion, NY 14525, or contact at (585) 409-7395 – [email protected]

