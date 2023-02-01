February 1, 2023 - 6:44pm
Pavilion GOP seeking candidates for office
Press release:
The Town of Pavilion Republican Committee is seeking Candidates that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:
- County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)
- Town Supervisor
- Town Justice (2)
- Town Highway Superintendent
- Town Board – (2)
- Town Clerk
All the above offices are four-year terms.
Those interested, please send a letter of intent and resume by Feb 15, 2023, to: James Thater - 9786 Lake St. Pavilion, NY 14525, or contact at (585) 409-7395 – [email protected]
