Pavilion GOP seeking candidates for office

Press release:

The Town of Pavilion Republican Committee is seeking Candidates that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:

County Legislator District #6 (Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion)

Town Supervisor

Town Justice (2)

Town Highway Superintendent

Town Board – (2)

Town Clerk

All the above offices are four-year terms.

Those interested, please send a letter of intent and resume by Feb 15, 2023, to: James Thater - 9786 Lake St. Pavilion, NY 14525, or contact at (585) 409-7395 – [email protected]