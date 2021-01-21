Pavilion's Hollwedel library to livestream yoga for adults and children

Submitted photo and press release:

If the COVID-19 pandemic is stressing you out, the whole family can get some relief with yoga classes. They are held online and brought to you by the Hollwedel Memorial Library.

There are two live sessions scheduled this month: one especially for adults and one for just for the children. The sessions will be livestreamed on Facebook on the library’s wall.

The adult session will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and will be perfect for all levels including beginners.

“If you have never attended a Yoga class, this will be a great start,” says Josselyn Borowiec, library director and a trained and certified yoga instructor. “Yoga has many benefits and has been shown to decrease stress and anxiety and is good for the heart, blood pressure, bone density, strengthening and balance.”

Yoga for the kids will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. The focus is on fun during this yoga class and always includes a story.

“The yoga class for the kids is a great time to get some exercise, and we have been known to share some laughs as we learn,” says Borowiec, who also leads this session.

Information about these online yoga programs, as well as the other programs and services available at the library, can be found on the library’s website at www.HollwedelLibrary.org.

Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at (585) 584-8843 or stop by 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.

Currently, hours are:

Monday and Wednesday 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

Photo: Yoga instructor and Hollwedel Library Director Josselyn Borowiec* will be leading adults and children in two online yoga classes on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30.

* RYT® 200 -- successfully completed a 200-hour yoga teacher training and registered with Yoga Alliance.