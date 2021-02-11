Pavilion's library offers 'round-the-clock Wi-Fi, plus free use of computers when open

Submitted image and press release:

Now more than ever, it’s important to be able to connect to the internet so the Hollwedel Memorial Library has a Wi-Fi area that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We know that not everyone has access to the internet, and especially during the COVID pandemic, residents have been using our Wi-Fi and computers for all sorts of tasks,” says Josselyn Borowiec, library director. “We want everyone to know that when we are not open, they can still pull into our parking lot Wi-Fi area and connect at any time of the day or night.”

Residents can also use the computer stations inside the library that have popular software and provide access to the internet at no charge.

Information about the many programs and services available at the library can be found on the library’s website at www.HollwedelLibrary.org. Residents with questions can also contact the library by phone at (585) 584-8843 or stop by 5 Woodrow Drive in Pavilion.

Current hours are: Monday and Wednesday 2 to 7 p.m. / Friday 1 to 5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m. to noon / Closed Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Photo: Hollwedel Library Director Josselyn Borowiec demonstrates using the library’s Wi-Fi in the Wi-Fi area designated by the signs in front of the building.