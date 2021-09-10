Paving begins on North Road in Le Roy

Press release:

Genesee County Highway Department began paving operations on North Road (CR #40) in the Town of Le Roy today. Paving will initially begin on the aprons and intersection with Rt 19. Mainline paving on North Road will restart on Monday, Sept. 13 and continue for the remainder of the week. Paving operations will be between Route 19 and the Monroe County line. North Road will be closed to thru traffic during this time for the safety of the highway crews. The road will remain accessible to local traffic, deliveries, school buses, and emergency vehicles.