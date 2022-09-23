Local Matters

September 23, 2022 - 11:36am

Paving planned for Lovers Lane starting Sept. 27

To all motorist, businesses, and property owners along Lovers Lane in the Town of Batavia:

Lovers Lane between Route33 Pearl Street Road and South Main Street Road will be closed to all through traffic during paving operations scheduled for Tuesday, Sept 27.  Paving Operations will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.   Residents of Lovers Lane will have access to their property but anticipate delays.  This is a weather dependent operation.  If postponed due to inclement weather the work will be rescheduled for the next workday.

