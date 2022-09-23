Local Matters

September 23, 2022 - 11:38am

Paving planned for Morganville Road starting Monday

posted by Press Release in Morganville Road, morganville, Stafford, news.

Press release:

The Genesee County Highway Department will be paving on Morganville Road between Horseshoe Lake Road and Route 237 and East Morganville Road between Morganville Road and 237 in Stafford on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, weather permitting. The road will be closed to thru traffic during the paving operations.

