September 23, 2022 - 11:38am
Paving planned for Morganville Road starting Monday
The Genesee County Highway Department will be paving on Morganville Road between Horseshoe Lake Road and Route 237 and East Morganville Road between Morganville Road and 237 in Stafford on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week, weather permitting. The road will be closed to thru traffic during the paving operations.
