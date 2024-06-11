Paving will begin in the city on Thursday and run through June 20

Press Release:

All motorists please be aware Redfield Parkway will experience traffic delays on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14 between the hours of 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. for paving operations.

Paving on River Street will occur on Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18, followed by Jackson Street on June 19 and 20.

While work is being performed in this area, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays. This work is weather-dependent.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternate routes while the delays are in place.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 opt. 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.