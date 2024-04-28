Pediatric Associates of Batavia joins Oak Orchard Health

Press Release:

As of April 30, Pediatric Associates will join Oak Orchard Health (OOH) in Batavia. Drs. Muhammad S. Idrees, a Board Certified Pediatrician, and Nashiha Shahid, Board Certified in Family Medicine and Geriatrics, will be seeing patients at Oak Orchard’s location at 319 West Main Street, Batavia.

“Oak Orchard Health is pleased to have two experienced physicians join our staff in Batavia. Drs. Idrees and Shahid are both dedicated to their patients and share so many of our core values that it made it an easy decision to add them to our panel of providers,” said Karen Kinter, EO, Oak Orchard Health.

Submitted photo of Dr. Muhammad S. Idrees, a Board Certified Pediatrician.

“I am incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity to embark on this journey at Oak Orchard Health. As a pediatrician, empathy and compassion are at the core of how I interact with my young patients and their families. I strive to understand the full impact of illness on their lives, both physically and emotionally. Oak Orchard Health shares my values of patient-centeredness and helps people from all walks of life. Dr. Shahid and I are looking forward to working at Oak Orchard Health,” said Dr. Muhammad Idrees, pediatrician, Oak Orchard Health (formerly at Pediatric Associates of Batavia).

Submitted photo of Dr. Nashiha Shahid, Board Certified in Family Medicine and Geriatrics.

“Oak Orchard Health shares my belief to serve everyone, no matter their situation. Joining a community health center is another way for me and Dr. Idrees to continue to make a difference and contribute to the well-being of the people in this community. At Oak Orchard Health we’ll be able to give our patients access to additional services such as behavioral health, dental, and vision care. In addition, their care management team helps people overcome obstacles to accessing medical care. This is all a plus for our patients,” said Dr. Shahid, Oak Orchard Health (formerly at Pediatric Associates of Batavia).

Drs. Idrees and Shahid will be joining Oak Orchard providers Mohammadreza Azadfard, MD, Christina Sobczak, PNP, Lauren Rogers, PA, Emily Hein, PNP, and Megan Krebs, LMSW (Behavioral Health).

For more information or to make an appointment, contact Oak Orchard Health at Batavia at 585-599-6446 or visit our website at www.OakOrchardHealth.org.