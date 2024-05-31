Pembroke announces community build for new school playground

Press Release:

Pembroke Central Schools is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting community-driven project to upgrade the Primary School playground.

Following the successful passing of Proposition 1 in the 2023 Capital Project vote, the community will come together once again to build a new, modern playground that will serve as a cornerstone for the school and the neighborhood. The updated playground will occupy the same large footprint and incorporate the local and farm theme with touches of Pembroke Dragon flare.

Great care is being taken to restore and incorporate the original wooden mural that showcased local landmarks. It is a priority the playground reflects the unique character and pride of our community.

This project was designed and will be led by Play By Design, a renowned playground design firm. For more information on Play By Design, visit their website at https://pbdplaygrounds.com.

History and Background

The current Primary School playground, designed in 1993 and installed in 1995 as a community build project led by Leathers Playgrounds and Associates, has been a beloved fixture for nearly three decades.

Over the years, it has provided countless hours of enjoyment and physical activity for our students. However, given its age and the increasing maintenance challenges, it is time for a significant upgrade to ensure safety and inclusivity for all children.

What is a Community Build?

A community build involves local residents in the organization and creation of a community project. This interactive process not only results in a unique and high-quality playground, but also fosters a sense of pride and ownership among participants. The collective effort transforms the environment into a lasting symbol of community spirit.

Benefits of a Community Build Playground

Cost Savings: By leveraging volunteer labor and donated materials, the overall cost of the playground can be reduced, allowing more funds to be allocated to high-quality equipment and innovative play elements for the kids. Community Pride: Bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds to work on a common goal enhances community bonds and fosters a sense of accomplishment. Enhanced Design: Each playground is tailored to reflect the local community's cultural, historical, and aesthetic values, resulting in a unique and meaningful space for children. Safety and Inclusivity: The new playground will comply with ASTM International and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) standards, as well as ADA accessibility guidelines, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all children.

Call for Volunteers

We are calling on parents, families, and community members to join us in this monumental effort. The playground build is scheduled to take place from August 20-31, following the tear-down of the existing structure between June 26 and July 26. We need volunteers with various skills and a passion for community service to fill a variety of roles, including:

General Laborers: At least 25 general laborers are needed, with some requiring power tool experience.

Leadership Roles: We are seeking coordinators for playground removal, volunteer management, tools, materials, and food.

Crew Leaders/Supervisors: Six dedicated individuals to oversee construction crews and ensure the quality of the build.

"I hear over and over that the experience of building the first playground was magical. While we can't replicate that exact moment, we aim to provide our community with another opportunity to come together to create a modern, updated playground and some amazing memories along the way," said Superintendent Calderón.

Get Involved

Interested volunteers are encouraged to complete the volunteer survey by June 3. Please join us in building a playground that will provide joy and safety for our children and stand as a testament to the strength and unity of the Pembroke community.

For more information, please click and complete the volunteer survey.

Submitted photos.