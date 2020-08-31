Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club holds 13th Annual Car Cruise Sept. 20 at Pembroke Town Park

Press release:

The Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club is holding their 13th Annual Car Cruise and Fall Festival on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Pembroke Town Park on Route 77 (next to the high school). Rain or shine!

There will be music, a variety of vendors, food trucks, basket raffle and grilled lunch by Crossroads House, and lots 'n' lots of CLASSIC CARS!

This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a free Kid’s Car Cruise for ages 8 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cruise registration starts at 9 a.m.

The preregistration fee is $10 per car; $15 day of the cruise. Proceeds benefit PCD Kiwanis Kids Projects in our community.

Unique dash plaques and goody bags are guaranteed for the first 100 cars.

Participants vote and trophies are awarded at 3 p.m.

For Cruise info, call John at (716) 937-9918, or email him at [email protected].

*Vehicle owner assumes liability for vehicle damage.*

To preregister, make your check payable to PCD Kiwanis Club, and mail to:

PCD Kiwanis Club, Attn: Car Cruise Registration, 470 Sumner Road, Corfu, NY 14036

Please include on a piece of paper: your name, address, city, state, Zip Code, phone number, email address, and the year/ make/ model of your vehicle. You may also download a car registration form or vendor application form on their website:www.pcdkiwanis.com.

For vendor information, please call Penny at (585) 356-3413 or email her at[email protected].

Masks will be required at this event, social-distancing protocol will be in place, and there will be hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park.

There will also be a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (masks required). Preregistration is required and information can be found at www.connectlife.org. This is an organization that keeps blood donations local; one donation can save up to three patients at Western New York hospitals.

We hope you’ll come on out to the park on the 20th. It will be a great day!