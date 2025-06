Press Release:

The Pembroke Teachers' Federation and Pembroke School Related Professionals teamed up for a great cause. From February to May, PTF and SRP members, along with members of the Pembroke community, dropped off cans and bottles at CanJam Redemption in Corfu to raise funds for Mental Health Services in Genesee County. This year, $316.79 was collected, up from $205 last year!