Pembroke’s winter cheer squad takes home another first place win

Press Release:

The Pembroke Youth Association's (PYA) winter cheer program continues on a winning streak, taking a first-place finish at a competition this past weekend. This impressive performance took place at the Shout Cheer & Dance Lake Erie Championship held in Erie, PA on March 3.

The Dragon Sparks, comprised of talented young athletes ranging from 1st to 6th Grade, competed in the Level 1 category. They delivered a captivating routine, showcasing their athleticism, teamwork, and positive energy, earning high praise from the judges. The Pembroke Sparks took 1st Place, Level Champions, Grand Champions, Best Tumbling, and Best Choreography!

"I am incredibly proud of this dedicated group of young athletes," said Caryn Bosse, head coach of the PYA Dragon Sparks. "Their commitment, hard work, and positive attitude truly shine through in their performances. They consistently push themselves to improve, and their dedication is inspiring."

The Dragon Infernos, comprised of athletes ranging from 3rd to 8th Grade, competed in Level 2. They dazzled and stunted, secured a 1st Place Finish, Level Champ, and brought home Best Stunts!

The PYA winter cheer program is committed to providing young athletes with a positive and enriching environment to develop their athletic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The program fosters a sense of community pride and offers valuable opportunities for personal growth.

The Winter Cheer Program is excited to take on another competition this weekend at Shout Cheer and Dance, Queen City National Championship Patty Shelly Memorial - Orchard Park, and for the first time introduces our Tiny Ember Team ranging from young athletes ranging from UPK - 1st Grade.

The Pembroke Youth Association Cheer program is excited to continue to grow and foster a love of the sport in our surrounding Genesee County. Spring Cheer Bootcamp is currently open for all young athletes in surrounding areas, camp begins April 27 and ends June 15. Camp is held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. For more information visit pyadragons.org.