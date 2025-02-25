Pembroke Teachers’ Federation 5K walk/run to benefit Genesee County Mental Health, set for April 26

Press Release:

The Pembroke Teachers’ Federation (PTF) will be hosting a 5K walk/run on April 26, at 9 a.m. in the village of Corfu to help raise funds for their community. This year, the event will support Genesee County Mental Health, an organization dedicated to supporting county residents with mental illness. Through their programs, community members can meet with professionals to reach their highest level of functioning.

PTF has a longstanding history of supporting Genesee County Mental Health and is looking forward to continuing this tradition. Proceeds from the event will go directly to benefit those served by the organization through different services, including:

CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy)

ACT (Acceptance and Commitment Therapy)

Trauma- Based Treatments

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing)

Forensic Services

Care Management

And so much more

“Providing mental health services to our community is something we take very seriously. We want to show our students, families, and colleagues that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to talk to someone and it’s especially okay not to be okay,” said PTF Union President Arron Brown. “Mental health struggles aren’t something you can see by looking at someone, so our job is to make the people around us feel comfortable enough to ask for help when they need it.”

For those interested in joining PTF and the wider community to raise awareness and support mental health in Genesee County can sign up by checking out the PTF Facebook page or contacting civison@pembrokecsd.org for a registration link. Early registration is available for $15 until March 17. All registration after that date will be $20.