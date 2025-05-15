Pembroke teachers scoop up a sweet $773 for scholarships at annual Sprinkles night

Press Release:

On Friday, May 9, the Pembroke Teachers' Federation hosted its third annual Sprinkles Night at Sprinkles Creamery in Corfu!

Members of the Pembroke Teachers' Federation took orders, scooped ice cream, created delicious sundaes, and made milkshakes all for a great cause. Sprinkles Creamery generously donated a portion of the night's sales and tips to the Scholarship Fund of the Pembroke Teachers' Federation.

"Our little community never ceases to amaze me," said Arron K. Brown, president of the PTF. "Amanda and the entire crew at Sprinkles are amazing, and I am so thankful for their partnership."

At the end of a very busy night, $773 was raised to help graduating seniors at Pembroke High School.