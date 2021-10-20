Pembroke to unveil Wall of Honor on Nov. 21

Press release:

The Veterans Outreach Club is excited to announce that the ceremony for the opening of the Pembroke Veterans’ Wall of Honor will be held on November 21st. The Veterans’ Wall of Honor is open to those that attended Pembroke Schools through high school or left early to serve in the military. Each veteran or current military member will have an individualized plaque with his/her name, branch of service, branch insignia, and year of graduation. The plaques were designed by club members and are made here at school.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on November 21st at 1:00 pm in the High School Auditorium. This is a communitywide event and all are encouraged to attend. This is going to be a celebration of our very own heroes who have served our country. There will be an array of speakers ranging from current and former military, local and state politicians, and members of the Veterans Outreach Club. Also, being invited to attend are the Honor Guard, Patriot Guard, representatives of the local fire and police departments, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Other interested local groups are welcome to attend as well.

The ceremony will also have an important and solemn commemoration in honor of Clarence J. Hall. C. Jay was a Pembroke graduate from the class of 1967. In 1969, he was drafted to serve in the conflict in Vietnam. While engaged in a firefight, C. Jay acted with great courage and was credited with saving the lives of several of his comrades. C. Jay exposed himself to hostile fire from the enemy and placed a devastating volume of suppressive rounds upon the aggressors' emplacements, allowing his comrades to take cover. While maneuvering to a more advantageous firing position, C. Jay was mortally wounded. For his unquestionable valor, while engaged in military operations, Specialist Four Hall was awarded the Silver Star. The Silver Star is America’s third-highest award for valor. C. Jay is the brother of Sandy Hall, a long-time math teacher at Pembroke. Sandy will be in attendance for the honoring of her brother. Pembroke members of the military from the Vietnam Era are being contacted to help in this commemoration.

After the ceremony, veterans will be invited to see the Hall of Honor for the first time, then all other attendees will make their way through the Wall of Honor hallway. A reception in the gymnasium will immediately follow. We hope to see you all there. Thank you for your support. For questions or contributions, please contact Veterans Outreach Club Supervisor - Matt Moscato - [email protected] or 585-599-4525 ext. 1107 or my cell phone # 716-353-5768.