Pembroke's 10-U All Stars win championship

Pembroke Dragons 10U secured the All-Star Championship Wednesday evening with a 7-6 victory over Pavilion.

The undefeated #1 seed held home-field advantage at Pembroke Town Park.

Pitchers Connor and Carter Lang split the game with three innings a piece.

Jackson Loggins hit a solo home run and Cooper Senko stole home, boosting the team’s offensive play.

Ryder Metz contributed defensively with a huge catch in left field and Lukey Windnagle played a solid game behind the plate.

Carter Lang locked in the win with a walk-off single sending Owen Williams home.

Pembroke’s All-Star team included Connor Lang, Carter Lang, Owen Williams, Lukey Windnagle, Cade Weatherbee, Cooper Senko, Chase Henskee, Harlan Campbell, Simeon Calderon, Michael Gorski, Ethan Fancher, Ryder Metz, Lincoln Metz and Jackson Loggins.

This year’s coaches included Daniel Lang, Troy Williams, Luke Windnagle and Lyndsay Weatherbee.