Pembroke Dragons' Senior Outside Hitter Reagan Schneider (#14) is a three-time Genesee Region Volleyball All-Star and has been named Genesee Region Volleyball Player-of-the-Year for 2024.

Schneider also broke Pembroke's record for the number of kills in a single season—breaking her own record that she set in 2023.

Congratulations to one of the Genesee Region's premier athletes on such a stellar season.