People with disabilities urged to tell elected officials their views on issues

Press release:

Western New York Independent Living Inc. (WNYIL) is participating in the New York Association for Independent Living (NYAIL)’S 2021 Virtual Legislative Education Week from Feb. 8 to 12.

People with disabilities in the Western New York area will have the opportunity to speak with local, state, and federal elected officials and make their representatives aware of the issues that are important to them!

Elected officials confirmed to participate so far include: Assemblymembers Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, Stephen Hawley, Pat Burke, Angelo J. Morinello, Karen McMahon, David DiPietro, Monica Wallace, Michael Norris, William Conrad, and Jonathan Rivera and State Senators Patrick M. Gallivan and Robert G. Ortt.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic prompted restrictions on businesses which greatly decreased employment and tax revenues, New York State had a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall, which the leaders seemed intent on reducing somewhat by cutting back on programs, services and legal protections for the State's citizens with disabilities.

That temptation has only been increased by the pandemic’s circumstances. Legislators will soon be meeting to hammer out details of the State Budget, which is due to be finished on April 1.

Participants wishing to hear from, and talk to, their representatives can use the Zoom Meeting online platform OR call in to speak with the elected officials participating. Register by Feb. 6 for these virtual meetings by contacting Jillian Moss at (716) 836-0822, ext. 146, or by email at [email protected].

