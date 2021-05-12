Personal income tax filing or extension request deadline is Monday

Press release:

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today reminds taxpayers that the deadline to file personal income tax returns is Monday, May 17. Resources to help you file an accurate and on-time return are available anytime online at www.tax.ny.gov.

"The Tax Department website is an essential resource that allows taxpayers to efficiently fulfill their filing obligations,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller. “You can access everything from free filing software to answers to frequently asked questions. I encourage all New Yorkers to visit www.tax.ny.gov to ease the stress of last-minute filing."

Our Filing season resource center can help you complete a range of tasks, including filing your tax return, responding to a request for additional information, or checking the status of your refund.

E-file for free. Free File software is accessible from the Tax Department website at Free File your income tax return. Taxpayers with incomes of $72,000 or less in 2020 can electronically complete and submit their federal and New York State income tax returns online at no cost. More than 192,000 New York taxpayers have used our Free File software so far this year. It’s easy, fast, and secure.

To ensure you're not charged a fee, you must go to the Tax Department’s website to complete your return. You’ll save on preparation fees, prevent costly errors, and ensure that you receive any refund you’re owed in the most efficient way possible.

By e-filing your return and choosing direct deposit you’ll receive your refund up to two weeks sooner.

To use direct deposit, simply check direct deposit on your tax return, then enter your bank’s nine-digit routing number and your account number. For checking accounts, this information is available on your checks; for savings accounts, contact your bank.

Check your refund online. Taxpayers can also quickly view the status of their New York State tax refund anytime using the Check Your Refund Status tool on the Tax Department website (visit www.tax.ny.gov and search: refund). It’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund. It’s updated daily and provides the same information available to our phone representatives—only without the wait!

You can also sign up to receive an email about your refund issue date. Visit the Tax Department homepage at www.tax.ny.gov, select Subscribe under the Connect With Us heading at the bottom of the page, then choose Sign up for alerts.

Communicate directly with the Tax Department. If you receive a letter asking for documentation to support entries on your return, it doesn't mean you did anything wrong. It's one of several steps the Tax Department takes to ensure that returns are accurate and refunds amounts are correct. The goal is to stop questionable returns and refund claims, not to delay refunds.

Create an Individual Online Services account. If you have an Online Services account, you can review your Account Summary homepage for important information about your tax account. You can view any payments you already made toward your income tax to confirm the total amount you paid, so it’s easy to report on your tax return when filing. These payments include estimated tax payments made throughout the year, any overpayment carried forward from the previous year, as well as payments made with your extension of time to file.

Request an extension of time to file. You can obtain an automatic extension of time to file if you’re unable to submit a completed income tax return by the May 17 deadline. The extension request is due Monday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m. You must also make your extension payment by May 17. Personal income tax returns with an extension are due on or before Friday, Oct. 15.

Get your questions answered. Tax Department representatives are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET at (518) 457-5181 on weekdays. Additionally, representatives will be available until 7 p.m. on the filing deadline Monday, May 17 to answer last minute questions.

Before you call, however, consider that the most efficient way to obtain tax filing guidance and information, including answers to common questions, is to visit the Tax Department’s website, www.tax.ny.gov. Our Filing season resource center is a good place to start.