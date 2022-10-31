Phone lines down at Sheriff's Office but 9-1-1 remains operational

Press release:

The following phone lines are currently experiencing outages:

Administrative (585-345-3000)

Non-emergency Genesee County Dispatch Center (585-343-5000)

Genesee County Jail (585-343-0838)

THE EMERGENCY 9-1-1 PHONE LINE IS WORKING. Due to the sporadic nature of the outage, it is highly recommended to use a cell phone if you are experiencing a true emergency.

Until the issue is resolved, other alternatives for non-emergency/administrative communication include e-mail to [email protected], [email protected].

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.