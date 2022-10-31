Local Matters

October 31, 2022 - 3:13pm

Phone lines down at Sheriff's Office but 9-1-1 remains operational

posted by Press Release in Sheriff's Office, news.

Press release:

The following phone lines are currently experiencing outages:

  • Administrative (585-345-3000)
  • Non-emergency Genesee County Dispatch Center (585-343-5000)
  • Genesee County Jail (585-343-0838)

THE EMERGENCY 9-1-1 PHONE LINE IS WORKING.  Due to the sporadic nature of the outage, it is highly recommended to use a cell phone if you are experiencing a true emergency. 

Until the issue is resolved, other alternatives for non-emergency/administrative communication include e-mail to [email protected][email protected].

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.

