October 31, 2022 - 3:13pm
Phone lines down at Sheriff's Office but 9-1-1 remains operational
posted by Press Release in Sheriff's Office, news.
Press release:
The following phone lines are currently experiencing outages:
- Administrative (585-345-3000)
- Non-emergency Genesee County Dispatch Center (585-343-5000)
- Genesee County Jail (585-343-0838)
THE EMERGENCY 9-1-1 PHONE LINE IS WORKING. Due to the sporadic nature of the outage, it is highly recommended to use a cell phone if you are experiencing a true emergency.
Until the issue is resolved, other alternatives for non-emergency/administrative communication include e-mail to [email protected], [email protected].
We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.
