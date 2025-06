Press Release:

On Pentecost Sunday (June 8) Buffalo Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael Fisher bestowed the gifts of the Holy Spirit upon Confirmation candidates from Resurrection (Batavia and Oakfield,) Ascension (Batavia) and Our Lady of Mercy, St. Brigid (Le Roy and Bergen) Parishes at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Buffalo, completing their full initiation into the Catholic Church.

Congratulations and God bless!