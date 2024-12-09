Photos: Northgate's annual Vintage Christmas

Press release:

Despite an unexpected shift to a one-day event due to weather, Northgate Church’s Vintage Christmas celebration was a heartwarming success this past Friday night! Families enjoyed plenty of cookies, bowls of delicious chili, and steaming cups of hot chocolate as they walked through the beautifully lit nativity scene in the woods. Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make this event possible. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share the joy of Christmas with our community.