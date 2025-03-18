 Skip to main content

Photos: Resurrection Parish and Ascension Parish confirmation retreat

By Press Release
img_9800.jpeg

Press Release:

It was Confirmation Retreat Sunday for our Resurrection Parish and Ascension Parish Confirmation candidates; Coats of arms, corporal works of mercy, Saint interviews, and church imagery were among the retreat events.

Submitted photos.

img_9803.jpeg
img_9806.jpeg
img_9817.jpeg
img_9824.jpeg

