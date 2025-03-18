Photos: Resurrection Parish and Ascension Parish confirmation retreat

Press Release:
It was Confirmation Retreat Sunday for our Resurrection Parish and Ascension Parish Confirmation candidates; Coats of arms, corporal works of mercy, Saint interviews, and church imagery were among the retreat events.
Submitted photos.
