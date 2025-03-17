Photos: Students explore health career careers at GLOW with Your Hands at GCC

Press release:

More than 650 students from 31 school districts in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming (GLOW) counties experienced hands-on healthcare career exploration on Monday, March 17th.

The annual GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare event returned for a third year at Genesee Community College, supported by business and educational groups and sponsors led by Triple Platinum Sponsor ESL Federal Credit Union and volunteers from numerous local organizations and businesses.

Willow Hoover, a sophomore at Alexander High School, said the experience attending GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare ignited a passion for a career in healthcare as a sonographer.

“This event gives you an opportunity to learn about careers outside of a classroom, even though I would like to pursue a career as a sonographer. I have learned about so many new careers and skills that I did not know about until I was able to interact with the companies here,” stated Hoover.

Since 2023, GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare has connected students to dozens of career paths and employers, municipal agencies, non-profits, and educational institutions. The healthcare event and GLOW With Your Hands: Manufacturing with the goal of exciting, educating, and empowering youth to seek success in careers.

“GLOW With Your Hands: Manufacturing and Healthcare have connected over 6,000 local students to local careers, transforming their interests into great career opportunities in the GLOW region,” said Angela Grouse, GLOW With Your Hands co-chair. “Supporting organizations and sponsors are addressing the healthcare needs of our local communities, and students attending this event want to be a part of the solution, educating themselves in the desired fields they hope to enter and ultimately serve.”

In addition to hands-on demonstrations, every student participated in a pair of self-selected workshops with a variety of healthcare careers led by medical, emergency response, and training professionals.

Sessions covered careers in EMS, pharmacy, healthcare administration, physical therapy, healthy living, physicians/residents, holistic medicine, radiology/sonography/ultrasound, mental health and social work, research science, nursing, respiratory therapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, physician’s assistant/nurse practitioner, surgery, and vet technician.

“Our goal is to help students turn aspirations into full-time rewarding careers available in their backyards,” said Karyn Winters, GLOW With Your Hands co-chair. “Our participants are the reason why vendors and local organizations continue to support GLOW With Your Hands. It is encouraging to hear the questions asked, see the hands-on demonstrations and interactions and the resulting learning that sparks interest in careers for the next generation of the regional workforce.”

Zachary Baron, an Albion High School senior, attended a respiratory therapy workshop where he and his classmates learned about life-saving measures and proactive steps taken in respiratory emergencies. This workshop reinforced the impact these careers can have on others in the local community.

“Coming to this event can help you understand the different services that make up the healthcare sector. I enjoyed experiencing the many careers that assist and help others in need, now I know the different opportunities I have available after graduation,” said Baron.

Representatives from hospitals and health systems and professionals in nursing, mental health, social services, and emergency responders interacted with students to discuss their careers and pathways into their respective fields. Along with immediate career opportunities available after graduating high school, attendees will also be able to explore educational pathways in the healthcare sector through BOCES and degrees available at local colleges and universities.

“GLOW With Your Hands: Healthcare provides students a unique opportunity to interact with and acquire a deeper understanding of the variety of careers our organization and the GLOW region has to offer,” said Justin Bayliss, Wyoming County Community Health System, skilled nursing administrator. “Retaining our brightest minds within our region results in family-sustaining careers that uplift our local communities.”

For more information about GLOW With Your Hands, please visit www.glowwithyourhands.com/healthcare.