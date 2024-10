Press Release:

On October 20, Resurrection RC Parish and Ascension Parish Faith Formation students and families heard a presentation from Janice Spiotta, who percent went on pilgrimage to Italy.

In anticipation of All Saints Day on November 1, Janice enthusiastically inspired the group with powerful messages about the faith of St. Frances of Assisi and soon to be a saint Carlo Acutis, to be known as the first millennial saint.