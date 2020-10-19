Pink Hatters annual fundraiser: drive-thru chicken BBQ is Saturday, buy tickets until 4 p.m. Wednesday

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health will celebrate breast cancer survivors at United Memorial Medical Center’s Pink Hatters annual fundraiser. The more than 20-year tradition will look different than in years past.

With safety top of mind, this year’s fundraiser has been converted into a drive-thru chicken barbeque. It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Town of Batavia Fire Hall on Lewiston Road in Batavia.

Participants are encouraged to dress up their vehicles in pink to show their support for these warriors. All proceeds benefit participants of the Cancer Services Program and people in our community without health insurance.

Tickets are available for presale only until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 . Those interested in tickets can contact (585) 344-5331.

Tickets cost $20 each and includes a delicious half chicken from Holy Smokes and salt potatoes, coleslaw, Costanzo roll (from the Buffalo bakery) & butter.

As always, Rochester Regional Health and the Cancer Services Program of Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, and Niagara Counties will recognize these warriors among us at the annual Pink Hatters Fundraiser.

Ticket buyers will be entered for a chance to win the Girlfriends Get Away “Spa”Jama Package, which includes: Overnight accommodations for you and three of your friends at The Clinton, located at 167 Clinton St., Batavia;

$50/per person spa service gift certicate at the Spa at Artemis; 206 E. Main St., Batavia;

Dinner for four at Roman’s Restaurant; 59 Main St., Batavia;

Wine and Cheese Basket.

What: Pink Hatters Drive-thru Chicken BBQ

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 from 12-3 p.m.

Where: Town of Batavia Fire Hall, 8382 Lewiston Road, Batavia