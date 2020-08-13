Planning to be resilient: County seeks public participation in Phase II of Green Genesee/Smart Genesee Project

Press release:

What makes a county resilient? What does a Resiliency Plan for a county look like? New York Green is looking for input from citizens to help shape the development of a Countywide Resiliency Plan for Genesee County.

This plan is Phase II of the Green Genesee/Smart Genesee (GGSG) Project.

The Resiliency Plan will evaluate how to keep Genesee County communities strong and able to withstand challenges such as aging infrastructure, water shortages, unemployment, floods, disease outbreaks, and other types of shocks and stressors.

The Resiliency Plan is being developed in partnership between New York Green and Genesee County, with funding from the NYS Department of State.

Information about the Resiliency Plan, topics to be evaluated in the Plan, and opportunities for public participation can be found at our newly updated website (http://www.ny-green.org/countywide-resiliency-plan) and on our Instagram page: newyorkgreen2020 (https://instagram.com/newyorkgreen2020?igshid=1ee7ibvuw42wr).

The Plan is in the early stages of development, and your input can shape the direction of the Plan. To provide input on the Resiliency Plan fill out our online survey, which can be found at: http://www.ny-green.org/countywide-resiliency-plan and on our Instagram page: newyorkgreen2020.

In addition to our online survey, we will periodically set up an informational display at the public market in Batavia. There will be opportunities to learn about the planning project and to complete the survey in person or provide general input. CDC guidelines will be followed when conducting in-person surveys.