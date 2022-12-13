Plots available for rental in Batavia Community Garden

Press release:

Would you love to grow nutritious, great-tasting vegetables but don’t have space for a garden? The Batavia Community Garden can help!

The Batavia Community Garden is currently accepting applications for raised bed rentals. Garden plots are offered in three sizes: 4’ x 4’ ($20), 4’ x 8’ ($30) and 2’ x 10’ ($25) trough plots for gardeners with limited range of motion. All plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Plot rentals are available to anyone living in Genesee County. All fees are non-refundable. The garden is located next to 12 MacArthur Drive. The Batavia Community Garden is currently managed by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.

New gardeners (with little or no gardening experience) shall be limited to one 4’ x 4’ plot rental. Gardeners with gardening experience can rent up to two 4’ x 4’ plots or one 4’ x 8’ plot. Elevated trough beds (for adaptive gardening needs) are limited to one bed per gardener if available. Potential gardeners should review the Batavia Community Garden Rules and Information prior to applying.

Plot fees include access to a raised bed filled with a growing soil mix, access to a water source with a hose, watering wand, and watering cans; use of provided hand tools; use of compost bin and other resources at the garden.

Plot requests are filled according to the order in which applications are received. A check or money order must be included with the application. Payments of cash can be made at the CCE Genesee office during business hours at 420 E Main St, Batavia, NY 14020.

For more information please contact Mandy McCauley at CCE Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, stop by the CCE office at 420 East Main Street in Batavia or visit the website http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/gardening/community-garden.