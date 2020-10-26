Police chief reports more than 300 pounds of drugs handed over on Saturday's Drug Take Back Day

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department accepted almost 300 pounds of prescription drugs during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back Day held in the Alva Place parking lot on Saturday.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., officers accepted drugs from 142 vehicles. This year, the department partnered with staff from United Memorial Medical Center who were on hand to accept sharps.

The service was free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This month’s event was the DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.