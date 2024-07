Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a dog that may have been stolen from a residence on Masse Pl. "Beau" is a 15 month old Corgi who is white with black and gray spotting on his back end. Beau is also deaf. Beau is believed to have been taken during the morning of July 27th. If you have any information to the whereabouts of Beau, please contact Officer Quider at 585-345-6350.