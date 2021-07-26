Police looking for suspect in burglary on East Main Street, Batavia

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking for assistance identifying the pictured male in relation to a residential burglary on East Main Street, where TVs among other property was stolen. The vehicle he was operating had a spare tire on the rear passenger side and a taped-up quarter window on the rear driver side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Officer Girvin or the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.