July 26, 2021 - 1:54pm
Police looking for suspect in burglary on East Main Street, Batavia
Press release:
The Batavia Police Department is looking for assistance identifying the pictured male in relation to a residential burglary on East Main Street, where TVs among other property was stolen. The vehicle he was operating had a spare tire on the rear passenger side and a taped-up quarter window on the rear driver side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Officer Girvin or the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.
