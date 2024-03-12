Police seek public video of attack on Sgt. Sanfratello

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in gathering digital evidence from the incident that occurred at the Batavia Downs on March 10, resulting in the death of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Anyone with video or other digital evidence is asked to provide it to the Police Department using the link below, or by scanning the QR code.

https://bataviapdny.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/10march2024bataviadownsincident

Anyone with questions regarding this process can contact Detective Eric Hill at 585-345-6373. We thank the public in advance.