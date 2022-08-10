'Polka Buzz' to bring the oom-pa-pa party to Batavia Downs on Aug. 25

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that WBBZ’s popular show, Polka Buzz, will tape several shows inside the Park Place Room on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Local Polka Band, “The Buffalo Touch”, will perform that evening.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Batavia Downs official tickets website, BataviaConcerts.com now. Tickets can also be purchased at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop. Tickets can be redeemed for $10 in Free Play on the day of the show.

Those wishing to spend the night can take advantage of a $69 Hotel Special, which includes $40 in Free Play ($20 per person, based on double occupancy) and includes 2 tickets to the show! Check out the Batavia Downs Facebook Page for info on booking a hotel room to receive these perks.

“Polka Buzz” celebrates Polka music as a recorded dance party program, featuring the top Polka Bands in the country. Local Media Personality Ron Dombrowski hosts the show and brings his knowledge of Polka music to the television screen. Dombrowski has been broadcasting polka programs since 1979 on both radio and television.

“We are excited to once again bring Polka Buzz on the road for the summer,” said Dombrowski. “We hope to see lots of our fellow Polka fans from Batavia, Buffalo, Rochester and the surrounding areas at our Batavia Downs Show!”

The Homestretch Grill, located adjacent to the Park Place Room, will feature food and drink for those attending the event. Several specials including Polish Beer, Vodka and Food will be available.

“Hosting the Polka Buzz on site is something we’ve been looking to do for a long time, “said Scott Kiedrowski, Vice President of Operations. “Hosting these unique, fun and affordable events is what sets Batavia Downs apart from other entertainment venues.”