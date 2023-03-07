Polka legend Jimmy Sturr to play Batavia Downs on April 27

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that WBBZ’s popular show, Polka Buzz, will return on Thursday, April 27th, bringing with them this time the 18-time grammy award-winning Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra.

Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra have won 18 out of the 24 Grammy Awards given for Best Polka Album. Sturr's orchestra is on the Top Ten List of the All-Time Grammy Awards and has acquired more Grammy nominations than anyone in the history of musical polka awards.

WBBZ will tape several shows inside the Park Place Room with doors at 6 p.m. and taping with music to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Batavia Downs official tickets website, BataviaConcerts.com, now. Tickets can also be purchased at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop. Tickets can be redeemed for $20 in Free Play on the day of the show.

Those wishing to spend the night can take advantage of a $69 Hotel Special, which includes $20 in Free Play ($10 per person, based on double occupancy) and includes two tickets to the show. Check out the Batavia Downs Facebook Page for info on booking a hotel room to receive these perks.

“Polka Buzz” celebrates Polka music as a recorded dance party program featuring the top Polka Bands in the country. Local Media Personality Ron Dombrowski hosts the show and brings his knowledge of Polka music to the television screen. Dombrowski has been broadcasting polka programs since 1979 on both radio and television.

“The Polka Buzz tapings have become an anticipated event here on site,” said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO at Batavia Downs. “We are confident that by bringing in a Polka Legend like Jimmy and his Orchestra, even more, Western New Yorkers will come out and enjoy good music, food and company!”

The Homestretch Grill, located adjacent to the Park Place Room, will feature food and drink specials for those attending the event. Several specials, including Tyskie Beer, Krupnik Vodka and a Polish Platter, will be available.