October 31, 2022 - 3:19pm

Poll open on Woodrow Road for early voting

Press release:

Just a reminder to voters about Early Voting times and locations.

There are nine days of early voting beginning Oct. 29 thru November 6 at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia.

The schedule:

  • Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The poll site is accessible.

Call the Genesee County Board of Elections with any questions or concerns -- (585) 815-7804.

 

