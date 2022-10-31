October 31, 2022 - 3:19pm
Poll open on Woodrow Road for early voting
Press release:
Just a reminder to voters about Early Voting times and locations.
There are nine days of early voting beginning Oct. 29 thru November 6 at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia.
The schedule:
- Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The poll site is accessible.
Call the Genesee County Board of Elections with any questions or concerns -- (585) 815-7804.
