Poll workers sought for Genesee County elections

The Genesee County Board of Elections is seeking responsible individuals to work election days and early voting days.

Individuals must be at least 17 years old to be a poll worker and be a registered voter and resident of Genesee County. Individuals also are required to attend a two-and-half-hour paid training session. Candidates are appointed to a one-year term. Positions include Election Day Coordinators and Inspectors and Early Voting Coordinators and Inspectors. Poll workers are paid a competitive daily rate.

“Due to a number of reasons, including in-person early voting, the COVID pandemic, poll workers who have retired, etc. Genesee County is in need of new poll workers to help set up polling places and to welcome and check-in voters,” said BOE Commissioner Lorie Longhany. Commissioner Dick Siebert added, “Most importantly we need responsible workers who can ensure that voters are processed in a fair and efficient manner according to election law.”

Those interested in being a poll worker should call Genesee County Board of Elections at 585-815-7804 or email www.election.co.genesee.ny.us.