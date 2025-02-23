Pooch Playoffs returns for 3rd year to benefit WNY Pawsitive for Heroes program

Press Release:

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Ashley Bringenberg Photography is thrilled to announce the return of Pooch Playoffs, an exciting bracket-style dog portrait competition and fundraiser benefiting WNY Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes program.

Now in its third year, this fun-filled event gives local dog owners a chance to show off their beloved pups while making a meaningful impact. Portrait sessions are happening from now until the end of February and the competition kicks off in late March, featuring 32 dogs vying for the title of WNY’s Ulti-Mutt Cutie!

Each round, participating pups will be paired up for head-to-head online voting, with winners advancing until one dog is crowned champion. The Final Four earn special prizes, and the top dog will claim the grand prize, along with ultimate bragging rights!

“A professional portrait of your pet is something most people don’t think to do, but pets are such cherished members of our families,” says Ashley Bringenberg, owner of Ashley Bringenberg Photography. “Pooch Playoffs gives families an opportunity to capture their pup’s personality while supporting an incredible cause.”

For a $125 donation to WNY Heroes’ Pawsitive for Heroes, participants receive:

A custom dog portrait session

A personalized photo keychain

A swag bag full of goodies

Spots are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested pet parents should visit ashleybringenberg.com/pooch to enter their pup ASAP.

Local businesses are also invited to sponsor the event and be part of this heartwarming community initiative.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register your pup, visit ashleybringenberg.com/pooch or contact Ashley Bringenberg at hello@ashleybringenberg.com.