Post-COVID Walk to End Alzheimer's to be in person Oct. 1 in Batavia

File Photo of last year's Walk to End Alzheimer's by Howard Owens. Walk organizers opted to have a hybrid version of the walk to include both virtual and in-person participants after the pandemic prompted a virtual-only event in 2020.

Press Release

The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Genesee and Wyoming County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 1 at Dwyer Stadium in Batavia.

Lynn Westcott, senior director of development at the WNY Chapter, says: “The Genesee/Wyoming Counties Walk to End Alzheimer's is our signature event for awareness and we are thrilled to bring the Walk back as a completely in-person event this year.” Covid-19 concerns prompted the Alzheimer’s Association to hold a virtual Walk in 2020 and a hybrid version in 2021.

On Walk day, participants come together to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and raise funds that ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them. In addition, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, with the colors of the Promise Garden flowers representing people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

Kim Arnold, chair of the Genesee/Wyoming Counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s, shares, “I volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association in support of the families and caregivers of those who live with Alzheimer's disease. We have so many outstanding people and families in these two counties' communities who have been affected by Alzheimer’s and consistently support the Walk, and the Alzheimer’s Association. The dedication and turnout has been heartwarming year after year. We look forward to seeing all those smiling faces again for Walk 2022! It's a morning full of fun with music, performers and activities to interest all ages.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 580,000 caregivers.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is presented by Uniland. To register and receive the latest updates on the Genesee/Wyoming Counties Walk, visit act.alz.org/GeneseeWyoming. To learn more about the planning committee or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lynn Westcott at [email protected] or 716.440.4251.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.