Powered by Authenticity podcast sponsored networking event 'Plant Your Seeds' in Batavia

Press Release:

Powered by Authenticity, the influential podcast led by tech industry veteran and Batavia native, Emily Carlson, proudly sponsored a networking event on June 4, hosted by The WIT Network Buffalo Chapter.

This event, the first to be hosted in Batavia, aimed to bring together women in technology for an evening of connection, inspiration, and professional growth.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to learn about The WIT Network Buffalo Chapter's mission to support women in STEM fields through mentorship, professional development, and community engagement.

Emily Carlson, host of the Powered by Authenticity podcast, was present to share insights from her extensive career in IT consulting and project management. Her podcast, which advocates for gender equity and inclusion in technology, was a central theme throughout the evening. Guests were inspired by conversations that highlighted the experiences and achievements of women who are breaking barriers in male-dominated industries.

"We were thrilled to sponsor this event and support The WIT Network Buffalo Chapter's efforts to empower women in technology," said Emily Carlson. "Networking events like these are crucial for building a community where women can share their experiences, support each other, and drive meaningful change in the industry." Carlson continued, “this is the first opportunity we’ve had to extend the reach of the Buffalo Chapter to Batavia and are excited about future events to promote what our community has to add and the value the WIT Network brings to our members.”

The WIT Network Buffalo Chapter event provided an excellent opportunity for women in technology to expand their professional networks, gain valuable insights, and find inspiration from their peers. These events can be especially beneficial for students, new graduates, and professionals seeking internships or new career opportunities.

Special thanks to Carlson Media, led by Ken Carlson, for their media support, and Roman's for hosting the event. Their contributions were invaluable in making this event a success.

For more information and to learn about future events, please visit Local Communities - The WIT Network. Join us in fostering inclusivity, innovation, and growth within the tech community.